GabeD
PowerMizzou.com Publisher
Staff
-
- Aug 1, 2003
-
- 172,477
-
- 602,796
-
- 66
Let's do this again.
Quick recap, here are the four transfers we've already told you guys are arriving some time today
Really getting a sense that Mizzou has more of a shot in this one than I ever would have thought at the beginning. Won't be easy. But he's a definite priority. A source told me last night that Eli Drinkwitz visited him in Oklahoma (and conducted his ESPN interview while there). He'll be in town some time today until some time Saturday when he will go to Colorado.
Has been pretty much impossible to find any information on Smith. Confident he's coming to town today and that Mizzou is making him a priority but that's all I've got right now.
Offers from all over. Not sure what other visits have occurred or will occur.
Missouri was on him quickly when he entered the portal. Colorado, Maryland, Utah State, Baylor, Texas Tech, SMU and Memphis have all reached out. He will get here today and stay the first half of Friday. He'll then head to Colorado.
There will be two more transfers on more traditional weekend visits (Saturday and Sunday)
Kennard has NFL physical tools as a pass rusher. He had 54 tackles, 6 sacks and two forced fumbles for Georgia Tech this year. He visited Florida State last weekend. He was expected to visit South Carolina midweek, but a source told me that the Gamecocks are bowing out of this one due to the NIL situation (the price tag won't be cheap and from what my source said, South Carolina has other priorities in the portal). He told our Florida State site a decision could come "within a week or so."
Flagg was coached by Blake Baker at Miami. He's one of the first names we heard in the portal. There hasn't been much info on him out there. Just a gut feeling here, but if we had to put one of the transfers on commit watch, Flagg would probably top the list. Flagg had 48 tackles, 7 TFL and three QB hurries for the Canes last season.
As of now, those are the transfers we are expecting in town. Zion Young was planning to make a trip but we are told a family situation has caused him to reschedule. After this weekend, we enter a dead period until January 3 (that means no in-person recruiting contacts). Between January 3 and January 7 there is a quiet period for transfers looking to enroll at semester which means in-person contact is allowed only on campus. So that will be another visit weekend. Makylan Pounders is currently scheduled to visit during that period. Young could reschedule to that weekend, but he visited Mizzou out of high school so a Zoom call might be enough for him this time around depending on how quickly he's wanting to wrap things up.
Obviously this weekend is defensive-line heavy with four of the six (plus Young) playing there. If things go well this weekend, it's possible Mizzou has its defensive line taken care of out of this group. Flagg is a linebacker and the priority at that position (Mizzou could take another one but I don't think it needs to).
The Tigers will likely take two offensive linemen in the portal. Strickland would be one. The other would obviously be Cayden Green. Thus far, Green has not officially entered the portal. The news that he would broke Tuesday afternoon. It generally takes 48-72 hours for all the paperwork to be processed. So depending on when he actually did that paperwork with OU compliance (assuming he did), we could see news today or tomorrow that he's officially in the portal. If we haven't seen that news by the end of the day Monday, then you start to wonder, but not until then. And given all the reports and reaction out of Oklahoma, it's very, very difficult to see a reconciliation with the Sooners. So the activity on that front won't really start going until we see Green's name officially in the portal. But as soon as you do see that, buckle up. As we've said since the start, Colorado, Oregon and Nebraska will be the competition. It's not a done deal anywhere, but Missouri is going to be right there.
Beyond that group, running back is the only place we know Missouri will take another transfer. But we don't anticipate immediate action there. We think this is a place Mizzou will be patient and see who else enters the portal after bowl games are played. There could be names that haven't hit the portal yet that would heavily interest the Tigers. As far as players currently in the portal, we're keeping an eye on Nathaniel Noel from Appalachian State, Joquavious Marks from Mississippi State (visiting Washington this weekend) and Jay Harris from Northwest Missouri State, who was named a Division II all-American yesterday.
All of that would get Mizzou right around ten transfers. Then you'd really be in a situation where you're just playing the market as opposed to looking for a specific player or position. If someone enters the portal you can't turn away, you go after him. If there are surprises on your roster (whether that's transfers out or guys who are on the fence leaving for the NFL), you might add another. The positions to watch would be wide receiver (Theo Wease has a decision to make), safety (Joseph Charleston is up in the air, we do not expect Jaylon Carlies to return) and cornerback (we've said all along Mizzou would take at least one and could take two).
We'll keep you up to date throughout the day and we'll have plenty more (including high school visitors) in The Chamber tomorrow.
Quick recap, here are the four transfers we've already told you guys are arriving some time today
Really getting a sense that Mizzou has more of a shot in this one than I ever would have thought at the beginning. Won't be easy. But he's a definite priority. A source told me last night that Eli Drinkwitz visited him in Oklahoma (and conducted his ESPN interview while there). He'll be in town some time today until some time Saturday when he will go to Colorado.
Has been pretty much impossible to find any information on Smith. Confident he's coming to town today and that Mizzou is making him a priority but that's all I've got right now.
Offers from all over. Not sure what other visits have occurred or will occur.
Missouri was on him quickly when he entered the portal. Colorado, Maryland, Utah State, Baylor, Texas Tech, SMU and Memphis have all reached out. He will get here today and stay the first half of Friday. He'll then head to Colorado.
There will be two more transfers on more traditional weekend visits (Saturday and Sunday)
Kennard has NFL physical tools as a pass rusher. He had 54 tackles, 6 sacks and two forced fumbles for Georgia Tech this year. He visited Florida State last weekend. He was expected to visit South Carolina midweek, but a source told me that the Gamecocks are bowing out of this one due to the NIL situation (the price tag won't be cheap and from what my source said, South Carolina has other priorities in the portal). He told our Florida State site a decision could come "within a week or so."
Flagg was coached by Blake Baker at Miami. He's one of the first names we heard in the portal. There hasn't been much info on him out there. Just a gut feeling here, but if we had to put one of the transfers on commit watch, Flagg would probably top the list. Flagg had 48 tackles, 7 TFL and three QB hurries for the Canes last season.
As of now, those are the transfers we are expecting in town. Zion Young was planning to make a trip but we are told a family situation has caused him to reschedule. After this weekend, we enter a dead period until January 3 (that means no in-person recruiting contacts). Between January 3 and January 7 there is a quiet period for transfers looking to enroll at semester which means in-person contact is allowed only on campus. So that will be another visit weekend. Makylan Pounders is currently scheduled to visit during that period. Young could reschedule to that weekend, but he visited Mizzou out of high school so a Zoom call might be enough for him this time around depending on how quickly he's wanting to wrap things up.
Obviously this weekend is defensive-line heavy with four of the six (plus Young) playing there. If things go well this weekend, it's possible Mizzou has its defensive line taken care of out of this group. Flagg is a linebacker and the priority at that position (Mizzou could take another one but I don't think it needs to).
The Tigers will likely take two offensive linemen in the portal. Strickland would be one. The other would obviously be Cayden Green. Thus far, Green has not officially entered the portal. The news that he would broke Tuesday afternoon. It generally takes 48-72 hours for all the paperwork to be processed. So depending on when he actually did that paperwork with OU compliance (assuming he did), we could see news today or tomorrow that he's officially in the portal. If we haven't seen that news by the end of the day Monday, then you start to wonder, but not until then. And given all the reports and reaction out of Oklahoma, it's very, very difficult to see a reconciliation with the Sooners. So the activity on that front won't really start going until we see Green's name officially in the portal. But as soon as you do see that, buckle up. As we've said since the start, Colorado, Oregon and Nebraska will be the competition. It's not a done deal anywhere, but Missouri is going to be right there.
Beyond that group, running back is the only place we know Missouri will take another transfer. But we don't anticipate immediate action there. We think this is a place Mizzou will be patient and see who else enters the portal after bowl games are played. There could be names that haven't hit the portal yet that would heavily interest the Tigers. As far as players currently in the portal, we're keeping an eye on Nathaniel Noel from Appalachian State, Joquavious Marks from Mississippi State (visiting Washington this weekend) and Jay Harris from Northwest Missouri State, who was named a Division II all-American yesterday.
All of that would get Mizzou right around ten transfers. Then you'd really be in a situation where you're just playing the market as opposed to looking for a specific player or position. If someone enters the portal you can't turn away, you go after him. If there are surprises on your roster (whether that's transfers out or guys who are on the fence leaving for the NFL), you might add another. The positions to watch would be wide receiver (Theo Wease has a decision to make), safety (Joseph Charleston is up in the air, we do not expect Jaylon Carlies to return) and cornerback (we've said all along Mizzou would take at least one and could take two).
We'll keep you up to date throughout the day and we'll have plenty more (including high school visitors) in The Chamber tomorrow.
Last edited: