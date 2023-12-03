ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATED BOWL PREDICTIONS/SCENARIOS/THOUGHTS

GabeD

GabeD

PowerMizzou.com Publisher
Staff
Aug 1, 2003
172,296
599,592
66
Columbia, MO
missouri.rivals.com
Here is every prediction I could find:


ESPN: Peach vs SMU and Fiesta vs Penn State
Athletic: Fiesta vs Oregon
Bleacher Report: Peach vs Liberty
247: Fiesta vs Liberty
CBS: Cotton vs Ohio State
Fox Sports: Peach vs LIberty
Sporting News: Fiesta vs Oregon
Athlon: Peach vs Penn State
College Football Network: Cotton vs Oregon
USA Today: Peach vs SMU
Brett McMurphy: Fiesta vs Oregon

That's five picks for the Fiesta, five for the Peach, two for the Cotton.

Here's how it breaks down by opponent: SMU (2), Penn State (2), Oregon (4), Liberty (3), Ohio State (1)

So the upshot is, nobody effing knows. I haven't seen a single person predict Missouri to miss the NY6 and go to the Citrus Bowl because the only way that happens is for the committee to wake up this morning, put Florida State in the playoff and decide Penn State should leapfrog Missouri despite nothing really changing with those two teams since Tuesday night.

There are two major question marks. First, is Florida State, Alabama or Texas left out of the CFP? I think Texas is the least likely to be out in the cold. Florida State won every game. Alabama beat Georgia and won the SEC. FSU has two wins over teams that will be ranked in the final top 25 (Louisville and LSU). Alabama has four (Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, Georgia) and the only loss is to the likely No. 3. FSU was ranked four spots ahead of Bama on Tuesday night.

The second question is who gets the Group of Five auto bid? Liberty is 13-0 and was ranked 24th last week. The Flames won the CUSA title game, but their best wins this season are New Mexico State (twice) and Jacksonville State. Their non-con schedule was Bowling Green, Buffalo, Old Dominion and UMASS. SMU is 11-2, but the losses were road games against Oklahoma and TCU and the Mustangs beat Memphis and Tulane. Who gets this bid doesn't really impact anything other than which team someone in the NY6 draws. I'd go with SMU and I don't think it's particularly close, but who knows?

Here are the two scenarios:

Florida State makes the playoff

This automatically puts Louisville in the Orange Bowl. The victim in this case is Ole Miss, which goes to the Citrus Bowl vs Iowa.

The following teams would be in the NY6 at large pool (again, I'm assuming Texas is in the playoff): Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Mizzou, Penn State, SMU/Liberty

Orange Bowl: Alabama (top-ranked SEC/Big Ten available) vs Louisville

Then it's just a guess. Georgia isn't playing Mizzou, Ohio State isn't playing Penn State and Georgia and Ohio State just played last year in the CFP semifinals. Oregon and Ohio State also played in the regular season last year. That may not matter to anyone, but it's possible.

Fiesta: Oregon vs Georgia (I think the committee matches the two best available at large teams, which would be great news for Mizzou fans wanting to avoid the G5 matchup)
Cotton: Ohio State vs Mizzou
Peach: Penn State vs G5

But you could easily shift Ohio State, Mizzou or Penn State or even the Group of Five rep to the Fiesta. Nobody really knows how they'll set these matchups.

Alabama makes the playoff

This sends Florida State to the Orange Bowl and knocks Louisville out of the NY6 picture. The rest of the at-large teams will be Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Mizzou, Penn State, Ole Miss, SMU/Liberty

Orange: Florida State vs Georgia (the Bulldogs will be ranked higher than Ohio State)

Again, after that, it's anybody's guess. Here are mine:

Fiesta: Oregon vs Mizzou
Cotton: Ole Miss vs Ohio State
Peach: Penn State vs G5

But they're really nothing more than guesses. You can do just about anything here as long as Ohio State doesn't play Penn State and Mizzou doesn't play Ole Miss. I'll admit that I'm thinking partially with my heart in my guesses because I'd really prefer that the biggest bowl game we've covered in nine years not end up being against a Liberty team that had the worst strength of schedule in the country. But there's a good chance somebody's going to have to play them.

The upshot is that Mizzou is in one of three games. We'll find out at about 1:30. Mizzou may find out before then, but not much. They don't know right now because nobody knows who's in the playoff and who the available pool of teams for the other games is. We'll have full coverage of the announcement and the reaction today as well as the basketball game. We'll go live when basketball postgame is over talking both hoops and bowl game.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: TriggaFigga4Mizzou, byronoglesby, Whitewater Tiger and 54 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B

Implied Preseason Rankings based on Championship Betting Odds

Replies
29
Views
2K
The Tigers' Lair
mackelroy
mackelroy
Graphic Edge Guy

FOOTBALL ESPN's 10 National Title Frontrunners heading into 2024...

Replies
46
Views
4K
The Tigers' Lair
SplitTformation
SplitTformation
D

Betting Odds to make CFP Playoff

Replies
17
Views
1K
The Tigers' Lair
Dylan3195
D
GabeD

FOOTBALL SCENARIOS AFTER BAMA WINS THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

Replies
100
Views
7K
The Tigers' Lair
JT_Mizzou
JT_Mizzou
M

Biggest Mizzou sporting event since the Cotton Bowl

Replies
4
Views
911
The Tigers' Lair
MIZ-DMV
MIZ-DMV
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today