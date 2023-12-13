GabeD
Aug 1, 2003
172,471
602,745
66
While I've heard quite a few names of area kids that Mizzou hoped would become available, Green's was never one of them. I know multiple people who cover Oklahoma for multiple different outlets. They were all stunned and said everyone at OU is stunned. He played nearly 600 snaps at left guard and did it at an elite level. I'm not in charge of portal rankings. But if I was, the only guy I'd almost certainly put above Green right now is Walter Nolen. He's got all-American, sure-fire NFL level talent at one of the two or three toughest positions at which to find it.
Obviously, Missouri is going to do everything it can here. The competition is Oregon, Nebraska and Colorado. Nebraska's obviously found some money lately and the Huskers were in Green's top group out of high school. Dan Lanning is a KC guy and Oregon's collective is basically Nike. Colorado has national buzz and recently hired OU analyst Phil Loadholt.
I think distance matters here. Oregon can outbid basically anyone in America. If it's just about the price tag, I'd forecast pretty much everyone there. But I don't think Missouri has to outbid Oregon. I think it probably has to get in the neighborhood. I can't see an analyst being enough for CU to win this thing, especially when the Buffs have landed seven transfer offensive linemen in three days. Yes, Green would be the best of them, but Colorado's not competing for the things Mizzou (or even Oklahoma) is. Nebraska? They've got the money and they're close and he's familiar with the program, but it's a new coaching staff.
When Green was taking his official visits in high school, it was almost a foregone conclusion he was going to OU. And he did. But the interview I did with him after his Mizzou visit was memorable. You can reread the story here but here are some quotes that jump out:
"They’re all about the same except for Missouri. Their pitch is a little different because one of their big things is staying in state and the benefits of staying in state," Green said. "That does give them a leg up, maybe."
"I think this was probably my favorite official visit," Green said.
The feeling I got at the time was that Missouri really did make it tough for him (and, look, I'm not gonna pretend we live in a world where NIL doesn't exist...of course it does, and Missouri's in solid shape in that regard).
I don't think this is a done deal. I do think Missouri is in excellent shape. I don't have a time frame on a decision. There's no rush. He'll have a spot anywhere he goes. It's possible he wants to take a visit or two (though I doubt one to Mizzou would be necessary).
No new info here, but for those that missed my post this morning, McClellan told me he'll arrive in Columbia on Thursday evening and then leave for a visit to Colorado some time on Saturday. Oklahoma is a factor here too. Some believe Arkansas is, but I haven't heard as much about that.
McClellan's Florida teammate is likely not going to be his teammate in Columbia. Missouri looked into it and there were conversations. At this point, I do not expect it to happen (come on, guys, it couldn't all be good news).
The feeling I get is Mizzou is more focused on Marks as a second transfer back at this point. He's visiting Washington (along with QB Will Rogers, who most expect to commit there) this weekend. We'll see if he comes out of the weekend without committing. Even if he does go to Washington, Missouri's got some other feelers out at running back. They've gotten one out of the portal and will now take their time and see what develops (remember, not everybody that's going to be in the portal is necessarily in right now).
Nothing real new with this group other than to confirm that they were on our initial list of transfers to track and they still belong there. Will be interesting to see if they make it to town this weekend. Mizzou is still interested.
Couple of new names to watch who entered today:
Obviously Brandon Jones and Cam'Ron Johnson are familiar with them. Not sure Missouri would take both, but have information they're looking into both.
And for the kicker...
Had a colleague who covers a program in pursuit of Baron reach out to me today to let me know that he was hearing Mizzou was involved in this one. To my knowledge, no visit is set yet or anything, but it's a name to watch. This one would take a large donation. I'm not sure where it will go. But since I had someone not affiliated with Mizzou at all bring the name up to me, I figured it's at least worth throwing out there as a guy that's a possibility.
Buckle up, guys, Friday's Chamber should be packed. And I'm betting we'll probably have multiple updates before we get there.
