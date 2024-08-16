GabeD
We expected to see the first eight periods as usual. About ten minutes into practice Drinkwitz came over to the media and said we could watch the full practice as long as there was no video beyond individual drills. Here are my observations:
*I don't know how they score practice. But I don't know how you could watch the one we did today and come to any conclusion other than the defense had a better day. They were making a lot of plays and getting stops in basically every "gotta have it" situation. Don't read too much into that. It's possible the offense has won every other day. But combine it with what we're hearing from the scrimmages and I think the defense is probably closer to the offense than we'd have guessed.
*New numbers (or at least new in the last week or so): Austin Dendy 18, Justin Bodford 55, James Madison 4, Courtney Crutchfield 7
Kewan Lacy, Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris were all back. Norfleet and Harris had on non-contact green jerseys, as did Caleb Flagg. Still no sign of Ja'Marion Wayne.
Scouts from the Dolphins and Raiders were there
