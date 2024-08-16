ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL FRIDAY REPORT: FULL PRACTICE VIEWING

GabeD

GabeD

PowerMizzou.com Publisher
Staff
Aug 1, 2003
173,797
623,137
66
Columbia, MO
missouri.rivals.com
We expected to see the first eight periods as usual. About ten minutes into practice Drinkwitz came over to the media and said we could watch the full practice as long as there was no video beyond individual drills. Here are my observations:

*I don't know how they score practice. But I don't know how you could watch the one we did today and come to any conclusion other than the defense had a better day. They were making a lot of plays and getting stops in basically every "gotta have it" situation. Don't read too much into that. It's possible the offense has won every other day. But combine it with what we're hearing from the scrimmages and I think the defense is probably closer to the offense than we'd have guessed.

*New numbers (or at least new in the last week or so): Austin Dendy 18, Justin Bodford 55, James Madison 4, Courtney Crutchfield 7

Kewan Lacy, Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris were all back. Norfleet and Harris had on non-contact green jerseys, as did Caleb Flagg. Still no sign of Ja'Marion Wayne.

Scouts from the Dolphins and Raiders were there

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: awasson, MIZ-DMV, EricWSteagall18 and 57 others
GabeD said:
We expected to see the first eight periods as usual. About ten minutes into practice Drinkwitz came over to the media and said we could watch the full practice as long as there was no video beyond individual drills. Here are my observations:

*I don't know how they score practice. But I don't know how you could watch the one we did today and come to any conclusion other than the defense had a better day. They were making a lot of plays and getting stops in basically every "gotta have it" situation. Don't read too much into that. It's possible the offense has won every other day. But combine it with what we're hearing from the scrimmages and I think the defense is probably closer to the offense than we'd have guessed.

*New numbers (or at least new in the last week or so): Austin Dendy 18, Justin Bodford 55, James Madison 4, Courtney Crutchfield 7

Kewan Lacy, Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris were all back. Norfleet and Harris had on non-contact green jerseys, as did Caleb Flagg. Still no sign of Ja'Marion Wayne.

Scouts from the Dolphins and Raiders were there

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: awasson, MIZ-DMV, rotomu and 48 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JHamilton23

FOOTBALL Friday practice notes

Replies
36
Views
4K
The Tigers' Lair
Kjh9p8
K
JHamilton23

FOOTBALL Wednesday Practice observations

Replies
20
Views
4K
The Tigers' Lair
BGMamba
BGMamba
JHamilton23

FOOTBALL Practice No. 6 observations

Replies
37
Views
4K
The Tigers' Lair
MIZDSP
M
GabeD

FOOTBALL Friday practice note

Replies
34
Views
2K
The Tigers' Lair
mfi31
M
JHamilton23

FOOTBALL Monday practice notes

Replies
12
Views
3K
The Tigers' Lair
Wdrkb
Wdrkb
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back