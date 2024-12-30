ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD Music City Bowl game thread: Mizzou vs. Iowa

Kyle McAreavy

Kyle McAreavy

Editor
Staff
Sep 29, 2024
2,060
2,479
21
We're within an hour of kickoff, so let's get the game thread started.

Here's a quick reading list for pregame if you're interested.

First, the game-day predictions and keys
missouri.rivals.com

Game-day predictions: Iowa

Let's get ready for the final game of the year with some predictions and keys for Mizzou's game with Iowa.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

Then the scouting report
missouri.rivals.com

Scouting Report: Iowa

Here's a breakdown of Iowa and the key players and matchups for Mizzou's bowl game on Monday.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

And Kenny's look at the starters as recruits
missouri.rivals.com

Mizzou, Iowa projected starters as recruits

Take a look at the projected starters for the Missouri Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes as recruits.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

Here's Know your Foe
missouri.rivals.com

Know your foe: Iowa

Learn about the Iowa Hawkeyes directly from Hawkeye Beacon's Eliot Clough.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

And a look at who I expect to get extra opportunities
missouri.rivals.com

Extra opportunities

Here's who I expect to get some extra reps for Mizzou in the bowl game.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

And the deep dives on Iowa's quarterbacks, though Sullivan has been announced as the starter since then
missouri.rivals.com

The deep dive: Iowa quarterbacks

We continue the deep dives into the Iowa Hawkeyes with a look at the two quarterbacks Missouri might face.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

and the offensive line
missouri.rivals.com

The deep dive: Iowa offensive line

We're going to kick off a lot of pre-bowl deep dives with a look at Iowa's highest-graded position. The offensive line.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com


How's everyone feeling as game time approaches and Mizzou looks for a second consecutive 10-win season?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Kenny Van Doren and earl billings
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD Pregame thread: No. 21 Mizzou hosting Arkansas

Replies
0
Views
264
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD PRE-GAME THREAD: MISSISSIPPI STATE

Replies
0
Views
182
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY THE DEEP DIVE: IOWA'S QUARTERBACKS

Replies
2
Views
392
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy

GAME THREAD PREGAME THREAD: SOUTH CAROLINA

Replies
1
Views
287
The Tiger Walk
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy
Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY SCOUTING REPORT: IOWA

Replies
3
Views
646
The Tiger Walk
LakeTiger
LakeTiger
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back