Kyle McAreavy
Editor
Staff
-
- Sep 29, 2024
-
- 2,060
-
- 2,479
-
- 21
We're within an hour of kickoff, so let's get the game thread started.
Here's a quick reading list for pregame if you're interested.
How's everyone feeling as game time approaches and Mizzou looks for a second consecutive 10-win season?
Here's a quick reading list for pregame if you're interested.
First, the game-day predictions and keys
Game-day predictions: Iowa
Let's get ready for the final game of the year with some predictions and keys for Mizzou's game with Iowa.
missouri.rivals.com
Then the scouting report
Scouting Report: Iowa
Here's a breakdown of Iowa and the key players and matchups for Mizzou's bowl game on Monday.
missouri.rivals.com
And Kenny's look at the starters as recruits
Mizzou, Iowa projected starters as recruits
Take a look at the projected starters for the Missouri Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes as recruits.
missouri.rivals.com
Here's Know your Foe
Know your foe: Iowa
Learn about the Iowa Hawkeyes directly from Hawkeye Beacon's Eliot Clough.
missouri.rivals.com
And a look at who I expect to get extra opportunities
Extra opportunities
Here's who I expect to get some extra reps for Mizzou in the bowl game.
missouri.rivals.com
And the deep dives on Iowa's quarterbacks, though Sullivan has been announced as the starter since then
The deep dive: Iowa quarterbacks
We continue the deep dives into the Iowa Hawkeyes with a look at the two quarterbacks Missouri might face.
missouri.rivals.com
and the offensive line
The deep dive: Iowa offensive line
We're going to kick off a lot of pre-bowl deep dives with a look at Iowa's highest-graded position. The offensive line.
missouri.rivals.com
How's everyone feeling as game time approaches and Mizzou looks for a second consecutive 10-win season?