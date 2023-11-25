1. Missouri put its foot right up Arkansas’ you know what.



Dominance is the best way I can sum up this performance by Missouri.



The Tigers dominated every single facet of the game.



The trenches? Yes. The turnover battle? Yes. The scoreboard? Oh most definitely.



The Tigers were already going to probably have their way with this anemic offense that Arkansas has, and it only got worse after star quarterback KJ Jefferson left early in the first quarter with a left leg injury.



Seven scoring drives for Mizzou while Arkansas had more fumbles (four) than touchdowns (two).



2. Cody Schrader is an All-SEC first-teamer no doubt about it.



His story and his play will lead to him getting drafted or at the very least being a highly desired undrafted free agent.



Schrader recorded his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game and his third straight game with 100 yards prior to halftime.



He had 22 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown at intermission. He finished with 27 carries for 217 yards and a touchdown.



3. Brett Norfleet is the tight end of the future.



Duh. I didn’t need to tell you that. But two touchdowns on consecutive drives for the first two of his career. I mean, he finds a way to get open. Now, both of his touchdowns came on blown coverages but he still has to make the plays.



He’s physical and catches the ball when it’s thrown his way.



4. Missouri’s defense was animalistic.



The Tigers had three sacks, 11 tackles for loss and forced five turnovers (all fumbles). Those are the most takeaways they've had in a game since Dec. 19, 2020, against Mississippi State when they forced four.



My bold prediction was for the team to record at least two takeaways and it completed that on the first drive of the second half.



The Tigers actually forced six fumbles but they recovered five.