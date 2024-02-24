drewking0222
-Yikes.
-The team-wide issue was that Mizzou could not defend without fouling. You can complain that Mizzou wasn't getting the same calls as Arkansas, but you can't complain that the fouls they were called for were undeserved. Literally every single Tiger that played today was whistled for a foul. Getting to the free throw line is a strength of Arkansas', so it's not too surprising they did that today. But it definitely hurt Mizzou's momentum. Khalif Battle's 4-point play punctuated it.
-The other issue was that, more or less, Missouri was playing 4-on-5 on offense the entire game. That dunk from Vanover were the first bench points of the game. And when you only have four guys willing to shoot and only one of them shoots above 50%...it just makes life really, really hard on that end. You can't have your only two bench scorers for 35 minutes be Connor Vanover and Mabor Majak and expect to win.
-Sean East dropped 30 and Connor seemed ready when his number was called after being a healthy scratch the last two games. Those are really the only two positives of the day. As @GabeD likes to point out, I can't tell you one good thing this team does consistently.
-Four games left. They're all going to be against the same caliber opponent as Arkansas or better. It's looking pretty bleak for the Tigers.
