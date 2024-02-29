-Mizzou got almost nothing out of Noah Carter. He got subbed in with Mabor Majak for Zeus and Connor Vanover after the Tigers had started the half on a 10-2 run. Florida immediately responded with an 8-0 run. He's the team's third-leading scorer and didn't earn a single point. It just can't happen.-I thought Ant Robinson made the play of the game. He came up with a steal that led to an and-1. Walter Clayton (Florida's leading scorer) got frustrated with the foul and picked up a tech, fouling out of the game. Sean East made the tech free throws to make it a four-point play. The Tigers took advantage while the Gators had to figure out what to do without him on the floor, leading to the big run.-I know I said in the first half all anybody was going to remember about Vanover this game was that he got dropped. But this might've been his best game of the season. For a while at least, he served as a solid backline anchor in the zone defense. And to get 12 points from him at this point of the year is a complete shock. That's the kind of player I thought he could be before the season. It obviously hasn't panned out that way. And down the stretch, Florida attacked him relentlessly in the paint. But for a little bit, he looked solid.-Every time Mizzou made a one-possession game with the chance to tie or take the lead, they flinched. There were sooo many missed opportunities. It's been the same song all season. It felt a little different this time, but it wasn't. They're Sisyphus.-Three games left this year. The 14th conference tournament seed is clinched. There is quite literally nothing left to lose this year. They've gotta play like it.