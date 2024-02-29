ADVERTISEMENT

NEW STORY QUICK THOUGHTS ON MIZZOU'S 83-74 LOSS TO FLORIDA

drewking0222

drewking0222

All-American
Staff
Jun 20, 2022
4,200
25,655
31
-Mizzou got almost nothing out of Noah Carter. He got subbed in with Mabor Majak for Zeus and Connor Vanover after the Tigers had started the half on a 10-2 run. Florida immediately responded with an 8-0 run. He's the team's third-leading scorer and didn't earn a single point. It just can't happen.

-I thought Ant Robinson made the play of the game. He came up with a steal that led to an and-1. Walter Clayton (Florida's leading scorer) got frustrated with the foul and picked up a tech, fouling out of the game. Sean East made the tech free throws to make it a four-point play. The Tigers took advantage while the Gators had to figure out what to do without him on the floor, leading to the big run.

-I know I said in the first half all anybody was going to remember about Vanover this game was that he got dropped. But this might've been his best game of the season. For a while at least, he served as a solid backline anchor in the zone defense. And to get 12 points from him at this point of the year is a complete shock. That's the kind of player I thought he could be before the season. It obviously hasn't panned out that way. And down the stretch, Florida attacked him relentlessly in the paint. But for a little bit, he looked solid.

-Every time Mizzou made a one-possession game with the chance to tie or take the lead, they flinched. There were sooo many missed opportunities. It's been the same song all season. It felt a little different this time, but it wasn't. They're Sisyphus.

-Three games left this year. The 14th conference tournament seed is clinched. There is quite literally nothing left to lose this year. They've gotta play like it.
Screenshot 2024-02-28 193754.png
 
  • Like
Reactions: MIZ-JOE, djousley1, OKCtotheZOU and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

drewking0222

NEW STORY QUICK THOUGHTS ON MIZZOU'S 101-74 LOSS TO AUBURN

Replies
25
Views
1K
The Tigers' Lair
Bjip86
B
drewking0222

NEW STORY QUICK THOUGHTS ON MIZZOU'S 64-59 LOSS TO GEORGIA

Replies
30
Views
2K
The Tigers' Lair
chevy
C
drewking0222

NEW STORY QUICK THOUGHTS ON MIZZOU'S 84-80 LOSS TO LSU

Replies
56
Views
3K
The Tigers' Lair
tunnel
tunnel
hoodtiger

They forced my baby into the portal

Replies
65
Views
5K
The Tigers' Lair
mglassma
mglassma
drewking0222

NEW STORY KING'S COURT: THE BEST TRANSFER ADDITION FOR EVERY SEC TEAM

Replies
22
Views
2K
The Tigers' Lair
Fshdom
Fshdom
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today