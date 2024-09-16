ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday night notes

Caught up with Jones this evening, who was back at Missouri again for the BC game. He originally visited back in July and picked up an offer from the Tigers. It was his first gameday visit and he had a lot of great things to say about the atmosphere and how Mizzou used Brett Norfleet in their offense. Missouri likes Jones as a TE. He is planning to return to campus for the Auburn game on October 19th. He didn't mention any other gameday visits with anyone else this fall. Of course that could change, but for now, things seem to be trending toward Missouri making the flip.


Exchanged messages with Washington tonight. He confirmed he's still hearing a lot from Missouri's coaching staff and he's planning to be back on campus for the Oklahoma game on November 9th. The four-star took an official visit with Missouri during the summer and had the Tigers as his top school before he eventually visited Michigan and committed there. With Jayvan Boggs' recent flip to UCF, the Tigers are circling back to Washington in hopes of flipping him from the Wolverines.
 
