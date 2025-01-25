ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD MIZZOU MBB VS. OLE MISS

Kenny Van Doren

Kenny Van Doren

Editor
Staff
Jan 5, 2024
1,867
4,667
31
No. 22 Missouri men's basketball is set to host No. 16 Mississippi at 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

Tigers' starting five:
Anthony Robinson II
Tamar Bates
Tony Perkins
Trent Pierce
Mark Mitchell

Trent Burns is still out. Mississippi starters Matthew Murrell and Drew Davis were both listed as game-time decisions. Murrell is currently listed in the Rebels' starting lineup.

@Kyle McAreavy is out of town this weekend, so I'll have remote updates.

Stats: https://stats.statbroadcast.com/sta...BJ*MTczNzg0NDg4MC4xLjAuMTczNzg0NDg4MC4wLjAuMA..
 
  • Like
Reactions: Kyle McAreavy
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

drewking0222

BASKETBALL Size changes on Mizzou's official roster

Replies
18
Views
3K
The Tiger Walk
musdc426
M
MizzouToday Staff

NEW STORY The Friday File, Dec. 20

Replies
29
Views
4K
The Tiger Walk
Pale1
P
Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY BETWEEN THE COLUMNS FOR MONDAY, JAN. 6

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Tiger Walk
unclepoppop
unclepoppop
Kyle McAreavy

NEW STORY THE FRIDAY FILE, NOV. 15

Replies
7
Views
2K
The Tiger Walk
MIZ...SEC
M
drewking0222

NEW STORY KING'S COURT: PREDICTING MIZZOU'S TOP 10 CONTRIBUTORS

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Tiger Walk
Jay0864
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back