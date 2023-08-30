The depth chart for week one is here.



Probably only one thing that really surprises me, and it's not a big surprise just a little unexpected. There's one "ahh that's interesting" moment. But I'll get into that in a minute.



First, here are the starters that don't have the dreaded "OR" next to them.



LT- Javon Foster

LG- Xavier Delgado

C- Connor Tollison

RG- Cam'Ron Johnson

RT- Armand Membou



WR- Theo Wease, Luther Burden, and Mookie Cooper. Their backups will be Mekhi Miller, Dannis Jackson and Joshua Manning.

DE- Darius Robinson and Johnny Walker. The second string is Joe Moore and Nyles Gaddy. The third string is Austin Firestone and DJ Wesolak.

OLB- Ty'Ron Hopper with his backup being Triston Newson.

CB- Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw. The third cornerback is Marcus Clarke.



*SS- Joseph Charleston with his backup being Phillip Roche.

*FS- Jaylon Carlies with his backup being Marvin Burks.



I've heard good things about Roche but didn't realize he's ascended to a second-string safety. Keep in mind that all safeties have moved around in camp. So, their place on the depth chart reflects more on where they rank among safeties than the place they will play.



For example, Eli Drinkwitz said yesterday at Tiger Talk Tre'Vez Johnson will start at FS if Carlies misses Thursday's game despite Burks being the backup.



K- Harrison Mevis

KOS- Mevis

LS- Brett Le Blanc

PR- Luther Burden with Daniel Blood being the second string.

KR- Abrams-Draine



The dreaded "OR" spots



I'll still list who is likely to be the starter or higher on the depth chart by placing their name first.



QB- Brady Cook or Sam Horn.

RB- Cody Schrader or Nathaniel Peat

TE- Tyler Stephens or Brett Norfleet or Jordon Harris or Max Whisner

DT- Jay Jernigan or Josh Landry



*DT- Realus George or Kristian Williams (my slight surprise)



Drink has said a couple of times Landry and George at times have looked like the best DTs in camp at periods. Williams has been thought of as the second-best DL on the team. So, if he's really a backup that will be interesting. But keep in mind at DT the starters and backups play around the same in snaps or at least that's the plan. So, he's going to play regardless.



STAR- Daylan Carnell or Tre'Vez Johnson. Sidney Williams is third-string. But I expect him to have a role in the rotation at one of the safety spots.

MLB- Dameon Wilson or Chuck Hicks



*CB- Talking about the backups here. Dreyden Norwood or Shamar McNeil.



Drink told us the other day Marcus Clarke had a "tremendous camp." So, he's seemingly gone from possibly looking at the fifth corner spot entering camp to No. 3 entering week one. Norwood was talked about at SEC Media Days as basically the player who is next up if a starter goes down or needs a break. I think this is more about Clarke having a better camp than Norwood not being what they expect.



P- Riley Williams or Luke Bauer

KR2- Peat or Burks





"Ahh that's interesting" moment



RB- Jamal Roberts is third string ahead of Tavorus Jones.



All offseason I've heard things about Roberts dating back to June. Jones has had some good moments in camp but simply Roberts is better right now. I figure he gets some snaps and will be used more than Elijah Young, who was the No. 3 RB a season ago.