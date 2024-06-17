ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Some notes from other visits/visitors

Mizzou didn't host anyone this weekend, but many of their targets were at other places. Here are some notes


Was at Texas. Texas doesn't feel like it has much of a shot here.


Kentucky is out here. Michigan vs Mizzou. Visited Michigan this weekend. Haven't heard anything out of Ann Arbor, but feel excellent about Mizzou's chances.


Also visited Michigan. Wolverine people reporting this looks like a Michigan vs Stanford fight


Utah seems to be very optimistic from what I've read, but I haven't seen anything publicly. Would still think this is Mizzou vs Iowa mostly


Believe a decision should come Thursday. Latest buzz seems to have a recommitment to Arkansas increasingly likely


Visited Florida this weekend. Not sure where things stand after that. Has seemed like a longer shot than others at WR to me


Visited A&M this weekend. Haven't seen any reports other than pics on social media


Visited Kentucky. Just got an OSU offer and will visit there. Tough to see him not being a Buckeye honestly

kentucky.rivals.com

CatsIllustrated - Brody Lennon talks UK visit, shares decision plans

Cleveland (Ohio) Gilmour Academy tight end Brody Lennon has been hearing from Kentucky for a very long time now and it
kentucky.rivals.com kentucky.rivals.com


Visited Arkansas this weekend. Haven't seen any reaction


Visited Rutgers this weekend. Coming to Mizzou next week. Would think Mizzou will press him unless they feel good about Loftin or Lennon


Visited Ole Miss this weekend. Previously was at Miami


Committed to Mississippi State. Mizzou moved on when it got Dyllon Williams

https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/jacob-washington-291999?view=pv

Visited Baylor. Haven't seen any reaction

https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/michael-fasusi-299767?view=pv

Was at Oklahoma this weekend. My money would go on Texas.
 
