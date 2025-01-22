ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD No. 22 Mizzou at Texas

Sep 29, 2024
We're within an hour of game time so I figured I'd get the game thread started.

First off, here's the last update for the injury report
Screenshot 2025-01-21 at 7.08.41 PM.png
Trent Burns remains out and Chendall Weaver is out for Texas. Weaver averages 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and has started 9-of-15 games he's played this season.


Also, if you're looking for some pre-game reading, check out what I'll be looking at from this morning.
missouri.rivals.com

What I'm looking at: Texas

Here's a scouting report, some notes, matchups to watch and what I'm looking for in tonight's Mizzou matchup with Texas.
missouri.rivals.com missouri.rivals.com

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on SEC Network
 
