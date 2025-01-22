What I'm looking at: Texas Here's a scouting report, some notes, matchups to watch and what I'm looking for in tonight's Mizzou matchup with Texas.

We're within an hour of game time so I figured I'd get the game thread started.First off, here's the last update for the injury reportTrent Burns remains out and Chendall Weaver is out for Texas. Weaver averages 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and has started 9-of-15 games he's played this season.Also, if you're looking for some pre-game reading, check out what I'll be looking at from this morning.Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on SEC Network