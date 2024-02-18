ADVERTISEMENT

NEW STORY QUICK THOUGHTS ON MIZZOU'S 79-76 LOSS TO OLE MISS

-Ole Miss started attacking the paint a lot more in the second half, which was bad news for Noah Carter. I thought some of the fouls he got called for were pretty ticky-tack, but it's not like he was super helpful in the first half. Mizzou had started to pull away and those free throws Carter gave up allowed Ole Miss to get back into the game. It also got the Rebels into the bonus really, really early.

-Once Aidan Shaw subbed back in for Carter, though, Mizzou was able to turn the tide again. This was one of Shaw's best games in a while. He made a big impact on the boards, had some nice finishes around the rim and stayed out of foul trouble while providing sturdy defense. He helped them build the lead back up to 10.

-But man, once the momentum shifted again, they just completely unraveled. Ole Miss attacked the rim relentlessly and started converting inside - something they didn't do in the first half. Some of the shots they hit were tough mid-rangers with a hand in their face, but some of them were just layups without much resistance. It got to the point that Mizzou had to start running a 2-3 zone, something the team rarely does. The Rebels didn't stop making their 3s either, which meant the Tigers got stretched pretty thin defensively. That, on top of the amount of free throws they gave up, is what cost them this game.

-I said at halftime that Mizzou needed Nick Honor to start raining 3s and Tamar Bates to get into a rhythm to help the offense. Honor ended up finding his range, but Bates remained cold. On top of that, East cooled off after a fiery first half. The Tigers ended up scoring more points than they did in the first half. But it still felt like they left a lot on the table.

-Credit to MU for the strong finish. But they choked this one away. There's really no other way to put it. They've lost seven conference games by single digits. They simply can't close. There are six games left in the season and they might not have a better chance at a win than that. It's a brutal loss.
Screenshot 2024-02-17 215344.png
 
