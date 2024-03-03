-That comeback crept up on me. I couldn't really tell you why that lineup of Honor/East/Bates/JCM/Shaw was working. I don't even know that it was them playing well so much as it was Ole Miss just taking its foot off the gas pedal and struggling to recover once Mizzou made it a close game. Like we always say, the Tigers have heart.



-I think what absolutely killed their chances was the fouls 40 feet away from the basket while Ole Miss was in the bonus. I get pressuring the ball to force a turnover. But they were overly aggressive for no reason on some of those plays. It's been one of the biggest flaws about this team all year: they can't defend without fouling when it counts the most.



-Sean East had a good night as a scorer but a pretty rough one as a facilitator. There were three or four times tonight I felt like he just blindly through the ball to a spot on the court and expected somebody to go get it. But they still pretty clearly needed the ball in his hands as much as possible.



-I think Aidan Shaw had another career-best game tonight. That alley-oop from Nick Honor was a sight to behold. There's hope for the sophomore yet.



-Noah Carter didn't start and barely got off the bench tonight. I couldn't tell you a single productive thing he did while he was on the floor.



-I think what's most glaring about this game was that Ole Miss didn't even play all that well. They just pulled down a ton of offensive rebounds and scored second-chance points. I know everybody's penciled in a starting point guard as the top priority in the portal this offseason, and I don't disagree with that. But getting somebody who can hold other teams off the glass might need to be No. 2 on the list.



-Two games left before the tournament. It's almost over, folks. Thanks for reading.