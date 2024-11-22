MizzouToday Staff
The guys check in before the weekend with some notes from open practice, basketball developments and the latest as we prepare for the opening of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 4.
Cook looked fine moving around despite some extra tape on his throwing wrist and a bulky leg brace to help support the injury from the Auburn game. He was fully working through throwing drills throughout practice, but did sit out a drill here and there, like when the Tigers worked on ball control by sprinting through the multi-arm gauntlet machine - no need to put that wrist through any extra contact.
Drew Pyne led the way through the gauntlet and was having some fun getting the guys revved up beforehand. The ball security drill seems to be a favorite quick runthrough, it had some of the highest energy involved with lots of shouting and congratulating each other. But it helps that each player does the drill for about five seconds. Easy to keep high energy for that short a period.
There were five green non-contact jerseys from what I could see. I’m pretty sure two of them were worn by Johnny Walker Jr. and Tre’Vez Johnson. The other three in green jerseys did not appear to be starters.
Johnson showed up as probable on the injury report this week, but Walker didn’t show up at all. Both were going through all the drills during each segment of practice that the media was allowed to watch, which actually included two more sessions than usual. Each session was about five minutes long and media is usually allowed at just five sessions. This week we were allowed at seven, including an eight-minute walk-through which we don’t usually get to see.
We also got to see the Bolton Drill we were told about so much after the Oklahoma game where each defensive player worked on scooping loose balls in motion.
As we were walking out, the team started its live-sound segment, which featured a bunch of assistants and staff ringing cowbells to get the players used to playing in Starkville. There were plenty of “Need more cowbell” jokes on the way out.
If Gates’ teams hadn’t had a lingering guard injury both of the past two years, I wouldn’t be worried and would say it’s just a product of having confidence in the other guards on roster to give Perkins a rest in a matchup he wasn’t needed for. But, I think there’s less room to give the benefit of the doubt because of the lack of clarity about Isiaih Mosley two seasons ago and John Tonje last year. Those situations just sat unclarified throughout the season as fans and media were told they would return soon. Hopefully the Perkins situation isn’t the same.
I’m keeping an eye out and my ears open to try to get more info on Perkins’ real status, but I would expect him back tonight if Gates is being fully honest with the media. If he doesn’t play tonight, I’ll be more worried.
Talking with Jones on Sunday, a week after his official visit to Columbia, his relationships with Derham Cato, Maurey Bland and Matt Zollers sounded strong. He’s rapidly grown connections within the program since late July, and his possible pledge would mark the second tight end in the class, joining Dekotah Terrell, which would give Missouri three straight recruiting cycles featuring two tight ends in a class.
As reported Monday, Missouri commit Jamarion Morrow is also considering Georgia and Texas A&M as the Early Signing Period approaches. The four-star all-purpose back will enroll in January, but he is considering the Bulldogs after an official visit this past weekend. The Aggies will host him for an upcoming visit Nov. 30.
Morrow -- who got burnt out of the recruiting process this past summer -- wanted another look around right before signing day. His father raved about the staff and how the Bulldogs want a third back in the 2025 class, especially an all-purpose weapon like Morrow. Georgia is also after recent Alabama decommit Anthony Rogers, who is likely bound for Ohio State with Carlos Locklyn, a staffer who has recruited Rogers at three different schools. It's more of a battle between Georgia and Missouri.
The Tigers want two running backs in the Class of 2025. The staff is still attempting to flip Boise State commit Brendon Haygood, who will take an official visit to Missouri the weekend of Nov. 30, while also checking in with Kentucky commit Marquise Davis. Davis has yet to respond to Rivals.com regarding his conversations with the Tigers, so we are a little in the dark there about his intentions this late into the cycle.
The program dipped its feet into familiar territory on the JUCO trail Wednesday, offering three-star sophomore Waymond Jordan of Hutchinson (Kan.) Hutchinson C.C. The all-purpose back is another experienced option for the Tigers to pursue as the decisions of Haygood and Morrow aren’t clear yet.
Jordan might not be seen as a replacement to Morrow, given his age, but the second-year runner totaled 1,332 yards and 18 touchdowns on 175 carries for Hutchinson during the 2024 regular season. There’s one home game left on Missouri’s schedule before the Early Signing Period for Missouri, but Jordan is looking into a split weekend of official visits with Missouri and UCF the weekend of Nov. 30.
Jordan has swapped out official visits before, so it is worth watching. He originally planned to take a trip to Virginia Tech the Nov. 29 weekend, a program coincidentally in on Haygood as well. Jordan has previously visited Toledo, Utah State and Western Kentucky.
If the Tigers lose Morrow, it will be imperative that the program flips Haygood to keep depth and development within the running back room. As Kewan Lacey and Jamal Roberts stand as the primary ball carriers next season, Missouri could also likely look at the transfer portal again.
FOOTBALL
BASKETBALL
WOMEN'S HOOPS
FOOTBALL RECRUITING
