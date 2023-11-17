-Oh man, that was an insane game. I don't know that I've ever seen anything like it. Mizzou looked like it was out of it. They looked lost and frustrated. And then they rallied back. Unreal.



-Like I said in my column this week, gotta let Gates cycle through all the lineups. They finally found a combination that worked. Trent Pierce and Curt Lewis came in the game and didn't care what the score was. They played their rear ends off. I don't remember what the largest comeback was for Mizzou last year but this has to be one of them. Minnesota had everything going its way and then suddenly it didn't and the Gophers didn't really know what to do.



-I think we saw the version of Nick Honor that Dennis Gates has been begging for. Just went on an absolute burner to get the comeback started. They need him to play like that all the time.



-I didn't like either of the long 3s Honor took in those last few possessions. But I love the look Sean East earned himself for the and-1. Good job by Gates getting him the ball out of the timeout.



-There were so many things that went wrong tonight. There are so many things to work on. But Missouri got some of its mojo back. This feels like the UCF win last year. It's one that's going to fuel them the rest of the year.





